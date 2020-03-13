It supports those at risk of developing breast cancer, cardiovascular disease

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Yes2Health program is gearing up for a new group to start this spring in Kent County.

Yes2Health is a free 12-week program featuring weekly walking meet-ups and bi-weekly educational programs including fitness, health and wellness education. The goal is to establish a nurturing, supportive, and safe environment for those struggling with health issues that put them at risk of developing breast cancer and/or other chronic illness.

The new group for Kent County will start Monday, March 30 and run until Monday, June 8. The weekly sessions are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the biweekly sessions are 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Blue Hen Mall Entrance #2, 655 South Bay Road, Dover.

The target audience is women and men age 40 and over at risk for breast cancer and/or cardiovascular disease with at least one of the following: hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a body mass index of 30 or above.

The Yes2Health program is made possible with support from the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Mid-Del Foundation and the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Tobacco Prevention Community Contract. Funding for the Contract is provided by the Delaware Health Fund.

To join, RSVP to Amanda Perdue by calling 302-672-6435 x 1005 or emailing aperdue@debreastcancer.org.