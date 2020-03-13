State to close schools March 16-27 to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus.

Gov. John Carney directed all Delaware public schools close from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus. The following is an excerpt from a letter Carney sent to superintendents and charter school leaders Friday, March 13:

Over the next two weeks, the State of Delaware will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan for Delaware students and educators as this coronavirus outbreak continues. We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families. Public school leaders should also undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.

Delaware children deserve a world-class education, and ongoing access to services that are delivered in our schools each day. Many students – especially those from disadvantaged communities – also rely on school meals for nutrition, and other important social services. We will be working with districts to plan for providing learning opportunities and other meal and social services for our students in the event of an extended closure.

