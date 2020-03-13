"Sherlock Holmes" won't bring his detective skills to Dover this weekend.

The threat of coronavirus has caused the Children's Theatre to delay its production of "Sherlock Holmes" this weekend, which the theater group announced via Facebook.

"Sherlock" was originally slated to be formed at the Schwartz Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 14 and on Sunday, March 15. The show follows Sherlock Holmes -- the world's greatest detective (yes, even better than Batman) -- on a new mission he's embarked on.

All online pre-purchased tickets will be refunded through Eventbrite, according to the Facebook post. Once new performance dates are determined, they will be posted at www.thechildrenstheatre.org, and a letter of that announcement will be sent to all on a mass mailing list.

Also, auditions for "Jack and the Magic Beans" at Reith Hall in Dover on March 23 and March 24 will be postponed until further notice.

