At ten years old, Oscar just wants to chill

Oscar's attitude couldn’t be further from his Sesame Street namesake's. This sweet, low-key boy never has a complaint, despite ending up on the streets alone at about 10 years old. He was taken in by the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Oscar got to spend some time a home, where it was learned that he’s housebroken and gets along great with kids. He’s also done well with other laid back dogs in shelter dog playgroups. The shelter asks that he meet any dogs in a potential home. No kitties for Oscar.

In addition to Oscar's beauty and affability, he can be adopted for just $17 during the Brandywine Valley SPCA's "Get Lucky" promotion. The promotion runs Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 17. Any large adult dog (over one year old and weighing 40 pounds ormore) or adult cat (six months or older) qualifies for the promotion.

Meet Oscar at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.