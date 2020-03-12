Dover Century Club meeting March 18 to feature women's suffrage proThe Dover Century Club will hold its next meeting and hospitality tea at 1 p.m. March 18 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

In celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Wesley College Professor Cynthia Newton will present "Silent Sentinels: the History of the Women's Suffrage Movement in Delaware."

As part of President Jane DiMondi’s “Assisting Seniors” community improvement program, members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to the meeting should leave a message to 674-3775.