The League of Conservation Voters released its annual National Environmental Scorecard on March 12, announcing that Sen. Chris Coons earned a perfect 100% score on his voting record on environmental issues in 2019.

The scorecard provides objective, factual information about the most important environmental legislation considered by Congress and the corresponding voting records of all members. Earlier this year, Coons also co-founded the Bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus.

“I’m extremely proud to have earned a 100% score on the League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard this year,” said Coons. “The LCV is an important advocate for our beautiful natural resources in Delaware and across the country, and it plays a critical role in keeping lawmakers accountable for their actions. I look forward to continue working with the LCV to protect our environment and address the serious threats posed by climate change.”

The National Environmental Scorecard represents the consensus of experts from nearly two dozen respected environmental and conservation organizations who select the key votes on which members of Congress should be scored. The League of Conservation Voters scores votes on the most important issues considered each year, including energy, climate change, public health, public lands and wildlife conservation, and spending for environmental programs.

The League of Conservation Voters is a national nonprofit organization that works to turn environmental values into national priorities. To secure the environmental future of our planet, the League of Conservation Voters advocates for sound environmental policies, elects pro-environment candidates who will adopt and implement such policies, and provides state leagues with the resources and tools to accomplish and sustain their mission.