Irish Eyes Restaurant & Pub held its James Kiernan Memorial Scholarship Fund event, which Community Bank Delaware President Jack Riddle attended to present a donation of $1,500.

“It is an honor to present a check to the James Kiernan Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said Riddle. “As co-founder and director of Community Bank Delaware, Jim played a key role in giving back to our community.”

"Jim's daughter Kathy Newcomb is as compassionate as her father,” said Riddle. “As director and marketing chair of Community Bank Delaware, she ensures community loyalty for those in need within our area. Jim would be proud to know his daughters are carrying on his reputation for kindness and generosity."

The James Kiernan Scholarship will benefit students from Cape Henlopen High School. Kiernan was the original owner of Irish Eyes. His wife and four daughters started this Scholarship to keep his name ever present in a charitable way. Those interested in contributing should email mare@irisheyespub.com.

For more, visit communitybankdelaware.com or irisheyespub.com.