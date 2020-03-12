Here's what the districts are saying about travel, other precautions

The Capital School District Board of Education approved a four-phase plan outlining steps they will take as coronavirus cases rise in the state and nationwide. The plan passed unanimously at the board meeting March 11.

It follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Superintendent Dan Shelton said most districts in Delaware are adopting a similar plan. Caesar Rodney sent a letter out to families and staff March 12 and posted a plan on the district’s website.

For Capital’s full plan, visit http://bit.ly/CapitalCoronavirus. For Caesar Rodney’s, visit https://www.crk12.org/.

Shelton said all decisions will be made on the district level, not school by school. Both districts are now in phase two.

Capital

A few things happening right now:

Nurses are following guidelines to take students’ temperatures if they show any upper respiratory problems. Teachers are encouraged to send sick kids home. The district purchased 200 bottles of suggested cleaning solution to stock on all Capital and contracted buses. Bus drivers are required to spray the seats at the end of each ride.

Shelton suggested two rules that people in the district can follow today:

Anyone with a chronic illness, weakened immune system or the elderly should not travel. Cancel all out-of-state trips.

In-state travel can continue as long as the virus is not community spread, which happens when many people in an area have it and some don’t know how they got it. This hasn’t happened yet as the first four cases in Delaware can all be traced back to one confirmed case in another state.

Shelton recommended cancelling all out-of-state trips now, so there is a greater chance that students will be refunded.

In phase three and four, all outside groups will be prohibited from coming into schools. The only way the school will close is if there is a widespread number of confirmed cases or at least one Capital-specific case.

Administrators are working on a plan for school closings. Since some students don’t have internet access, the at-home work must be paper-and-pen assignments, Shelton said. They will work on that plan more during professional development Friday, March 13.

For more about the plan, go to the Capital’s website > For Families / Communication with Families > Flu and CoronaVirus Information. For more about the virus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.