The City of Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has rescheduled the March 21 Comprehensive Development Plan Community Expo to April 4 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The topics of economic development, connectivity and infrastructure will now be incorporated into the previously scheduled April 4 Expo.

“After careful consideration and in response to the continuing development surrounding COVID-19, the city of Rehoboth Beach has elected to change this date to better protect the health and welfare of our community,” said City Manager Sharon Lynn.

For more on the April 4 Expo, visit cityofrehoboth.com/government/city-planningcdp, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.