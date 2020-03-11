Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, 67 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, celebrated reopening for its fourth season with a ribbon cutting-ceremony held by the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The two-time Best of Delaware award-winning eatery returns to serve lobster straight from the waters of Maine, along with two new menu items. In addition to its lobster rolls, the Rehoboth location will introduce lobster mac and cheese and lobster grilled cheese to its menu this spring.

“We are excited to reopen after a short winter break and are looking forward to serving our many amazing loyal customers as we begin our fourth year of operations,” said Ania Chorna, the restaurant’s general manager.

For more, visit masonslobster.com or call 727-0411.