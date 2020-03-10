23-year-old Kala I. Fluitt, of Ellendale, arrested

An Ellendale woman was arrested after allegedly striking two people with her car.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, the Milford Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of two people struck by a car. According to police, the suspect vehicle accelerated prior to striking both victims and failed to stop after each incident. One victim was struck in the crosswalk on the east side of the parking lot, the other on the northeast side.

Both victims were transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus with serious injuries. Neither is believed to have been known by the suspect.

The suspect vehicle was later located, unoccupied, in a parking lot nearby. Police identified the operator as 23-year-old Kala I. Fluitt, of Ellendale. She was taken into custody without incident the next day at her residence.

Fluitt was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, reckless driving and failure to report a collision resulting in injury. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $81,350 secured bail.