Nanticoke Health Services announced Carol Cunningham was named Nurse of the Month for January.

Cunningham is a nurse in the emergency department. Patients regularly compliment the care received from Cunningham, with a recent patient noting the care she received was nothing short of amazing.

“I am so thankful to her for the care that she gave to my mother and wanted to recognize her,” wrote the patient. “Carole Cunningham is deserving of some special recognition.”

Cunningham’s kindness and compassion for the patients in the emergency department is above and beyond, according to a press release, and she provides the same kindness and compassion to every patient, introducing herself and establishing trust with her patients from the very beginning of the visit.