Candidates for Capital and Caesar Rodney

In the Capital School District, incumbent Anthony DePrima, Dennis S. Hallock Sr. and Leandra Casson Marshall are running for one seat.

In the Caesar Rodney School District, incumbent Joyce Denman and Justin A. Puchalsky are running for one seat.

Each term is for five years.

The filing deadline for candidates was March 6, and the election date is Tuesday, May 12.