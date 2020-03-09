New Castle County has a variety of youth programs available in spring and summer.

TEEN WORK PROGRAM

The New Castle County Summer Youth Employment Program season is underway, now with a new online application process.

The program, which opened Feb. 1, is designed to engage low income New Castle County residents ages 14 to 20 in meaningful paid work-based learning that helps them launch their careers.

The program runs annually from June to August, with many youths exposed for the first time to the working world.

The opportunity “enables them to learn about the variety of occupations available, in and around New Castle County, while getting paid for their time,” according to a press release.

Any youth wanting to apply for the program must do so through the online application, available at New Castle County’s Summer Youth Employment website at newcastlede.gov/SYEP.

Contact youthdevelopment@newcastlede.gov or call (302)395-5888 with any additional questions.

SPRING BREAK AND SUMMER CAMPS

New Castle County is also kicking off its camp registration period, with online applications available for all programs.

Registration is open now, with some camps starting as early as mid-April.

Camp programs are fee-based, with camps for skateboarding, earth ecology, horseback riding, and even a Counselor in Training (CIT) program.

For details, including links for registration and a PDF guide, visit nccde.org/507/Camps.