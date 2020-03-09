Retired Navy Command Master Chief Charles “Chuck” Baldwin will serve as keynote speaker in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day with a ceremony at 2 p.m. March 28 at Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, 760 S. Little Creek Road, Dover.

During his 25-year Navy career, Baldwin served in Vietnam from October 1969 to October 1970 and in the Persian Gulf from October 1991 to March 1992.

During Operation Desert Shield, Baldwin served as command master chief of the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

He holds a master’s degree in secondary school leadership and co-founded the Delaware Military Academy, served as principal of George V. Kirk Middle School in the Christina School District, and was former president of The Charter School of Wilmington.

Baldwin was recently awarded the Delaware Distinguished Service Medal by the Delaware adjutant general and received a tribute from the 111th U.S. Congress for his work in education. The Delaware Military Academy and The Charter School of Wilmington were recognized as Delaware’s only two Blue Ribbon High Schools for 2018.

Baldwin’s expertise in fundraising resulted in the construction and establishment of the Delaware Gold Star Memorial at the Delaware Veterans Park in Wilmington, the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Smyrna, the Delaware Military Academy Navy High School in Wilmington and the First State Military Academy Marine Corps High School in Clayton.

Baldwin serves on the board of the Friends of Delaware Veterans, the fundraising organization of the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund. In 2017 he authored “Carrier to Classroom” encouraging veterans to pursue careers in education. All proceeds from his book go directly to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund.

Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, built the Memorial Park through private contributions. The park honors all generations of Delaware veterans and hosts three annual events: Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The public is invited to all three. A child from the audience is always chosen to lead the pledge of allegiance.

For more, call 697-8384.