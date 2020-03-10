First State Animal Center has a photo contest finalist

When Linda Palmer started taking photos of the animals at First State Animal Center in Camden, she knew that a good picture could convince people to adopt.

“Sometimes it’s just that first impression that you get,” she said. “I want to be able to have someone take a look and be like, ‘I have to go get that dog.’”

Now, four years after volunteering at the shelter, teaching herself photography and taking photos for FSAC’s website, one is a finalist in a contest. A dog named Buddy is one of 25 in a Shelter Challenge contest, which gives grants to winning shelters.

“I was totally ecstatic about it. It’s unbelievable to me that you get accolades for doing something that you love,” Palmer said.

She watched as Buddy grew more confident in the shelter. “He was so afraid in the beginning,” she said. “A volunteer worked with him and took him out, and he came out of his shell. I’m hoping that’s what shows in the pictures for the contest.”

The winner will be announced March 14. The prize is a visit from Underwater Dogs photographer Seth Casteel for a staff and volunteer training.

Palmer hopes Buddy wins, so FSAC can get more exposure. “I really want him to win so bad. Mainly because it’s a good thing for the shelter,” she said. “We’re a lot smaller than some of [the] other shelters, so anything we can do to kind of put ourselves out there.”

Voting is open through Friday, March 13 at www.shelterchallenge.com/shelterchallenge/contest/match/36322/2987. Anyone can vote once each day. The contest is sponsored by GreaterGood.org and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA.