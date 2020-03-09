Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, will host its 12th Annual Fried Oyster Dinner fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. April 3, at the Felton Fire Hall, 9 E. Main St. The dinner includes fried oysters, chicken salad, dumplings, green beans, coleslaw, coffee and iced tea with a cash bar.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and a live auction preview, with dinner at 7 p.m.

The dinner supports the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park on South Little Creek Road, in Dover. Dedicated on a snowy Veterans Day in 2009, the park grew from honoring Kent Countians lost in Vietnam to include memorials to Gold Star Mothers and Families, those lost in Korea and the Middle East, a Huey “Dustoff” helicopter, a War Dog memorial and a POW/MIA Chair of Honor that completed the park in 2017.

Tickets are $30.

For tickets and more, email one9marine@gmail.com or call 678-2410.