Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, will join the Faith and Politics Institute’s 20th Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama the weekend of March 13.

The Pilgrimage will mark the 55th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March and the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

“The annual Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage is an important opportunity to reflect on our nation’s civil rights journey and consider how far we’ve come and how much we have yet to do,” said Coons. “As we continue working to build a nation that is more inclusive, more loving, and more just, we must look to the difficult lessons of the past and gain inspiration from the individuals who were on the front lines of the civil rights movement — who marched and organized and stood up against hatred and intolerance to forever transform our nation. I am honored to join my colleagues of both parties on this pilgrimage to consider how we can move closer to a future that is better and more just.”