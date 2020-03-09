Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee, and Sens. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Coons, all D-Delaware, sent a letter March 9 to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, requesting a site visit to Dover Air Force Base to address the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances discovered in certain private and commercial groundwater sources near the northwestern and eastern boundaries of the base.

The letter is a follow-up to a communication the delegation sent July 2019 to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, requesting a site visit.

“The two recent and additional discoveries of contaminated commercial wells near the airbase underscore the importance of a senior Air Force official visiting Dover AFB and publicly briefing the local community, Delaware state government and the congressional delegation on the plans for PFAS mitigation surrounding the airbase,” the delegation wrote. “Such a briefing should include plans to provide permanent municipal water sources to the surrounding community, current or planned remediation efforts, and other efforts undertaken and proposed by the Department of Defense that may affect the Dover, Delaware community.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/3cI9smc.