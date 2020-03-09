Gov. John Carney announced March 6 his intention to nominate New Castle County Superior Court Judge Charlie Butler as superior court resident judge, New Castle County.

Butler, who since 2012 has served as a judge on the Superior Court in New Castle County, would replace Resident Judge of Superior Court Richard “Dick” Cooch, who retired in January.

Carney also intends to nominate Delaware Attorney Francis “Pete” Jones to serve on the Superior Court, replacing Butler.

“I know Judge Butler will make an excellent Resident Judge because he has proven time and time again that he has the judgment and temperament to serve our state well on the Superior Court,” said Carney. “I look forward to the Senate considering his nomination.”

Butler was nominated and confirmed in 2012 to serve as a judge on the Superior Court in New Castle County. Previously, Butler served as Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general. Butler also served as a prosecutor in the Delaware Department of Justice, and has experience as an assistant district attorney with the City of Philadelphia. A graduate of Salesianum School, Butler earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware and his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Since August 1983, Jones has practiced law at Morris James LLP, and currently serves as a partner. Jones’ focus is on plaintiff’s personal injury, and practices primarily in the Superior Court. Previously, Jones clerked for the Delaware Supreme Court; Goldman, Phillips, Nichols, Pederson and Hurtt; and the National Labor Relations Board. He graduated from St. Mark’s High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Catholic University of America and his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

“I am pleased to nominate Pete, whose legal background, extensive Superior Court trial experience, and judgment makes him a strong nominee for the Superior Court,” said Carney. “I look forward to the Senate considering his nomination.”

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider the governor’s nominations March 18.