Have you seen 28-year-old Arthur J. Williams?

A Bridgeville man is wanted by police following a domestic incident.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, when 28-year-old Arthur J. Williams and his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend were arguing at a residence in Bridgeville. According to police, he physically assaulted and unlawfully restrained her, not allowing her to leave.

Williams fled the area prior to troopers' arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Active warrants are currently on file charging Williams with two counts of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening, three counts of assault and criminal mischief. Delaware State Police have also issued a gold alert for Williams.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.