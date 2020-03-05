Serafin Ensemble will welcome acclaimed guest pianist Read Gainsford, a native of New Zealand, to perform the Delaware premiere of the Lowell Liebermann Horn Trio.

Liebermann is one of America's most frequently performed and commissioned composers.

The first concert is set for 4 p.m. March 22 at The Music School of Delaware, Milford Branch, 23 N. Walnut St. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 seniors and students; visit bpt.me/4387618.

The following day, the concert will be held at 8 p.m. March 23 at the University of Delaware’s Gore Recital Hall: Roselle Center for the Arts, 130 Amstel Ave., Newark. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, cash or check at the door.

The March concert repertoire spans music from Vivaldi to today, with a salute to Beethoven — Sonata for Horn and Piano, featuring artists John David Smith and Read Gainsford, and Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola, featuring artists Eileen Grycky, Amos Fayette and Luke Fleming. Mozart's Quartet for Flute and Strings in D Major will showcase Grycky's talent on flute. Another highlight is Vivaldi’s Duet Aria sung by countertenor Augustine Mercante joined by Grycky and the Serafin strings.

Later, the Serafins will return to the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., with a program titled “A Little Night” at 8 p.m. April 2. It opens with Mozart’s popular “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” followed by his concerto-like Duo in G Major for Violin and Viola. The celebration of Beethoven continues in this program, with the Serafins’ rendition of his String Quartet in Eb Major, Op. 74, nicknamed “The Harp,” for the work’s virtuosic arpeggiated passages. Tickets are $18-$23, available at miltontheatre.com.

For more, visit serafinensemble.org.