Rehoboth man busted with drugs in 2019 sentenced

A Rehoboth Beach man has been sentenced to 111 months in prison for drug and weapons crimes.

Following a 2017 sexual assault conviction, 40-year-old Michael Henry was on probation. In addition, due to two former federal gun possession convictions, he was prohibited from possessing weapons.

In February 2019, probation officers conducted an administrative search in Henry's home and car in Camelot Meadows. Henry was found hiding underneath a mattress with a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P 9 that had been reported stolen out of Troop 7. The search found 288.95 grams of cocaine, 404.38 grams of marijuana, five THC candy edibles, ten cannabis oil vape refills, three 300 mg marijuana candy bars, six chocolate THC spoons, over $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds and various drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, Henry confessed that he had been selling the drugs since October 2018.

Henry pleaded guilty in October 2019 to possessing with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark sentenced him to nine year and three months in prison.

“Despite having been convicted twice of federal gun charges, and despite being on active probation, this defendant chose to deal drugs while illegally possessing a firearm. Defendant couldn’t hide his person, couldn’t hide his drugs and couldn’t hide his gun. The message is clear—if you possess a gun and sell drugs we will find you and you will go to jail for a long time,” said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Department of Probation and Parole participated in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Howland prosecuted the case.