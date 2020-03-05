The Delaware State Police arrested Quavaughn Williams, 26, of Magnolia and Jaquan Lewis, 19, of Felton, after a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

Officers executed a drug search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Millchop Lane, Magnolia, March 3. They were investigating Quavaughn “Quay” Williams and Jaquan Lewis, involving the distribution of Ecstasy and MDMA.

Police found Williams and Lewis inside and took them into custody without incident. Two children were also inside. After searching the home, police found 382 Ecstasy pills, 5.59 grams of MDMA, over $9,000 in suspected drug proceeds and various drug paraphernalia.

Police said both were charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance tier 3 quantity and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance tier 2 quantity. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $82,200 unsecured bond.

Lewis was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.