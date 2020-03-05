A 37-year-old man from Felton died March 4.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened March 4 at about 7:35 p.m. on Vernon Road in Harrington.

A gray 2014 Buick Regal was traveling east on Vernon Road (SR 14), approaching the intersection of Prospect Church Road. Traveling at a high speed, the driver was unable to negotiate a curve in the road, lost control of the car and began to spin counter-clockwise.

A 2014 white Honda Odyssey was traveling west on Vernon Road approaching the same intersection and was unable to avoid the Regal. The Regal struck the Odyssey within the westbound lane.

After the crash, the Regal continued northeast, overturning onto its roof and ejecting the driver from the vehicle, police said. It continued to slide on its roof before striking a telephone pole and coming to rest.

The driver of the Regal, Charles E. Garland Jr., 37, of Felton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver, a 36-year-old woman from Denton, Maryland, was properly restrained. She was sent to Christiana Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. A 7-year-old child was a back-seat passenger who was properly restrained and transported to the A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.