Electronics students at Sussex Technical High School recently earned their federal amateur radio operator technician class licenses, a new step along their career pathway.

Eight sophomore students earned the Federal Communications Commission certification, which allows them to operate an amateur, or “ham,” radio station and communicate with other operators worldwide.

Earning their licenses were Bonnie “Abby” Gerhardt, of Greenwood; Jack Blatz, of Laurel; Shaun Stanton, of Milford; Chase Horton, of Millville; Kenneth “Jack” Morris and Alexander Horan, of Milton; and Austin Drace, Seaford; and Callum Neely, of Selbyville.

“Amateur radio is a great entry into the world of radio frequency engineering, as well as a useful asset in emergency communications for the community,” said Sussex Tech electronics teacher Anthony Carmen, himself a licensed ham radio operator.

Volunteers from the American Radio Relay League, the Sussex County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, and the Sussex Amateur Radio Association all assisted with training and preparing students for the licensing exam.