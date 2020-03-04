Rehoboth Concert Band, with guest vocalist Valerie McNickol, will present a musical journey concert to support Sussex County Philanthropic Educational Organization chapters at 3 p.m. March 15 at Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

Audience members will travel from Italy through the catchy melody, “Funiculi, Funicula,” to the Scottish Highlands via “Highland Ball.” Also on the itinerary are a bullfight in Spain, a visit to the Emerald Isle as well as Broadway of New York, with many entertaining stops en route.

A basket auction will be held in the lobby. Following the concert, a dine and donate event will be hosted by Big Fish Grill in Ocean View. A portion of the bill will support Sussex PEO organizations.

Tickets are $20 adults, free for 18 and younger, available through March 13 at rehobothconcertband.org.