District includes south Smyrna, Clayton, Cheswold, west Dover and portions of Camden-Wyoming.

Dover resident Robin R. Hayes has filed to run as a Republican candidate for representative in the 29th District.

The district consists of the central-western part of Kent County including south Smyrna, Clayton, Cheswold, west Dover, and portions of Camden-Wyoming.

Hayes owns the business "Nutritionally Speaking" and received a tribute in July 2019 from the Delaware House of Representatives for her 25 years of clinical, wellness and food safety services.

Her campaign theme is "Running on Common Ground." She believes current Delaware policies hinder business growth, cause wasteful healthcare spending, and do not provide the educational opportunities needed by the students for their future employment.

To learn more go to RobinRHayes.com, Robin@RobinRHayes.com, or Facebook @FriendsOfRobinRHayes, or call 302-659-9513.