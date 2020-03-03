Jaquell A. McDonald, 23, of Lincoln was arrested Feb. 28.

The Delaware State Police arrested Jaquell A. McDonald, 23, of Lincoln, in connection with the murder of Jesse Stanford, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland. Stanford was shot during a Jan. 5, 2019, home invasion in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive, Dover. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Detectives charged McDonald with Stanford’s murder Feb. 28. Police found him in the area of Walker Road and Kenton Road at 4:10 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with one count each of murder first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and conspiracy first degree. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,126,000 cash bail.

McDonald is the second suspect charged in connection with Stanford’s murder. Cahlil N. Simmons, 25, of Felton, was arrested Feb. 14.

Anyone with information can contact Det. D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-365-8441. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.