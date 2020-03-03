Part of process to develop climate action plan for Delaware

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy will kick off a year-long process to develop a Climate Action Plan for Delaware with a series of public input sessions. The plan will focus on the steps the state can take to minimize the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and maximize our resilience to the climate impacts we’re already experiencing. It will build on years of research, plans and commitments as the state pursues actionable steps to help individuals, businesses, communities and institutions deal with extreme weather, harness clean energy, breathe fresh air and live healthier lives. Three public input sessions are planned, one in each county, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each evening as follows: Tuesday, March 3 -- CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown; Wednesday, March 4 -- Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington; Thursday, March 5 -- Del Tech Del-One Conference Center, 100 Campus Drive, Dover. The public input sessions will provide an opportunity for Delawareans to learn more about how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and better prepare the state for climate impacts. Attendees will also have a chance to provide their thoughts on choices the state can make to more effectively take action. Agenda: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Open House / Self-Serve Station Activities (Refreshments Served) 5:30-5:45 p.m. Welcome and Introductions 5:45-5:50 p.m. Opening Polling 5:50-6:05 p.m. Climate Change 101 and the Delaware Climate Action Planning Process 6:05-7:10 p.m. Small Group Breakouts – Energy, Transportation & Resilience 7:10-7:15 p.m. Wrap Up and Closing Polling 7:15-7:30 p.m. Open House / Self-Serve Station Activities Delaware is already experiencing climate change - caused by burning fossil fuels like coal, natural gas and oil to power, heat and cool our homes and drive our vehicles - with increased temperatures with hotter, longer summers, rising sea levels, sunny day flooding and more frequent intense storms. The Climate Action Plan will integrate and enhance existing policies and identify new policies and programs with an emphasis on actionable and measurable strategies. The public input sessions are part of the state’s open, transparent and participatory process that will include another round of community workshops this summer, online surveys and a website.