The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’’s Polly Drummond Hill Yard Waste closed for the season on Feb. 28.

Normally, the site closes earlier, at the end of January, but due to mild weather, DNREC extended the site’s operation into 2020 to accommodate yard waste activities. Area residents who wish to recycle their yard waste while the Polly Drummond Hill Road site is closed have other options for yard waste disposal.

DNREC’s Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances offers a “What to Do With Yard Waste in Delaware” brochure at de.gov/yardwaste. To find a nearby location for yard waste disposal, click on the blue button “Yard Waste Drop-off Sites” at de.gov/yardwaste for a list of sites categorized by county.

The Polly Drummond Hill Road Yard Waste site will reopen April 18, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.