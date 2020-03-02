28-year-old Bryan P. Meck, of Dover, arrested

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department arrested a Dover man after an altercation at Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, police were called to Conch Island, in the 200 block of Rehoboth Avenue, for a report of disorderly subject who had grabbed an employee and pointed a handgun towards employees and patrons. As an officer was arriving on scene, he spotted 28-year-old Bryan P. Meck, walking away from the bar and throw what appeared to be a handgun into a tree.

Meck was stopped at a nearby vehicle and arrested. Once in custody, police said Meck became disorderly and continuously threatened the arresting officers. Police were able to recover the gun from the tree, which was a BB gun made to look like a .40 caliber handgun.

Meck was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, offensive touching and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $19,200 secured cash bail.