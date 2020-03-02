Simon announced the upcoming arrival of Alexander RV Center and Hitch RV for their annual RV Show, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily March 14-24 in the south end of Dover Mall, 1365 N. Dupont Highway.

There will be more than 200 RVs throughout the parking lot to view and many helpful team members to assist. Free admission and free parking will be provided.

“The 2020 Delaware RV Show at Dover Mall is a great way for families to prepare for this upcoming spring and summer,” said Kevin Alexander, owner, Alexander RV Center. “There isn’t a better way to create memories with your family and friends than camping. We recognize the importance of providing customers with fair pricing and honest, quality service.”

“Hitch RV is ready to go and has a great selection,” said Dave Conard, sales manager, Hitch RV. “Stop in and see us for the best pricing of the year. Stop in and find out why we're known as the premier new and used RV dealer in Delaware.”

For more, visit simon.com/mall/dover-mall.