The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, at the request of the Georgetown Police Department, is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. A 75-year-old Millsboro man was driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva south on Route 113 in the right lane, just north of Arrow Safety Road. At the same time, a 29-year-old East Orange, New Jersey man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra just behind the Chevy, in the left lane. A 21-year-old man attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Route 113 on foot and proceeded directly into the path of the Chevy. He was struck and pushed into the left lane, where he was again struck by the Hyundai.

Both vehicles came to a controlled stop and remained on scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

According to police, the pedestrian was wearing all-dark clothing, not in a crosswalk and not carrying a light. Impairment is undetermined at this time.

Both drivers were properly restrained and were not injured as a result of the crash. Police said neither their speed nor impairment were contributing factors.

Southbound Route 113 was closed for three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Argo, of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, by calling 302-644-5020.