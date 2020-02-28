Phat lives up to his name

Phat is everything that makes dogs great. He's resilient and always see the best in people.

Phat arrived at the shelter with the markings of a backstory that likely included a lot more neglect than love. He was thin with ground and missing teeth, as well as several untreated wounds.

The shelter team rallied to support him and he quickly showed what a great dog he is inside. Phat has done well with both kids and adults at the shelter,and he’s very playful in dog playgroups. He’s also a smart boy, with a repertoire that includes sit, shake, lay down, roll over and speak.

Phat is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.