The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, along with Millsboro Town officials, recently celebrated the successful opening of The Landing Bar & Grille at Plantation Lakes, 20301 Charlotte Blvd, Millsboro, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more on The Landing Bar & Grille Restaurant, visit thelandingatpl.com. For more on the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, visit millsborochamber.com.