A Smyrna man was arrested Feb. 25 on drug charges after a traffic stop in Dover by the Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit.

Officers seized as evidence 322 grams of marijuana, 66 Xanax pills, $1,225 in cash, a digital scale and drug packaging materials, police said.

Andrew Burns, 23, was charged with:

manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver controlled substance in tier 2 quantity;

manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver controlled substance;

possession of controlled substance in tier 2 quantity;

possession of controlled substance in tier 1 quantity;

second-degree conspiracy -- agreement to engage in felony criminal conduct;

possession of drug paraphernalia not related to a personal use quantity of marijuana;

failure to have automobile insurance identification in possession;

operation of an unregistered motor vehicle;

display of license plate violation;

unsafe passing on the left;

duty to sign and carry driver’s license violation.

Burns was arraigned by video phone in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance while awaiting another court date.