A Smyrna man was arrested Feb. 25 on drug charges after a traffic stop in Dover by the Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit.
Officers seized as evidence 322 grams of marijuana, 66 Xanax pills, $1,225 in cash, a digital scale and drug packaging materials, police said.
Andrew Burns, 23, was charged with:
manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver controlled substance in tier 2 quantity;
manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver controlled substance;
possession of controlled substance in tier 2 quantity;
possession of controlled substance in tier 1 quantity;
second-degree conspiracy -- agreement to engage in felony criminal conduct;
possession of drug paraphernalia not related to a personal use quantity of marijuana;
failure to have automobile insurance identification in possession;
operation of an unregistered motor vehicle;
display of license plate violation;
unsafe passing on the left;
duty to sign and carry driver’s license violation.
Burns was arraigned by video phone in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance while awaiting another court date.