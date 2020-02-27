Downtown Dover Poetry Weekend is sponsoring a student poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month in April.

The Random Acts of Poetry contest is open to fourth- to 12th-grade students attending Capitol and Caesar Rodney school districts, charter, parochial and home schools.

Submissions based on the theme of “community connections” are being sought.

Connection through community is one of the most effective ways to combat hatred, racism, violence, and the negative influences that divide. Students are challenged to look outside their daily focus and consider how differences make their community great, and to examine how they as individuals can promote connection within their schools and communities. Poems should interpret the idea of community connection.

Teachers are asked to encourage students to submit their original poems. Six winning poems will be made into posters and displayed in downtown Dover businesses for the month of April. Poems will be judged by Viet Đinh.

Downtown Dover Poetry Weekend is sponsored by the National League of American Pen Women, Holly Branch chapter.

For more, visit downtowndoverweekend.poetry.blog and facebook.com/downtowndoverpoetryweekend.