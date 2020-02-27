The Dover Century Club will hold its next business meeting and hospitality tea at 1 p.m. March 4 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

The meeting will include a short presentation by Program Chairman Nancy Culver on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing and protecting women’s right to vote.

As part of President Jane DiMondi’s “Assisting Seniors” community improvement program, members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Founded in 1897, the Dover Century Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to the meeting and asked RSVP; calling 674-3775 and leave a message.