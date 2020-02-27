Three people ordered out of car at gunpoint

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Lincoln.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, when troopers responded to the area of Virginia Pine Lane and Johnson Road for a robbery with shots fired. A 30-year-old female advised that while she and her 43-year-old boyfriend were driving a 36-year old male home, she was flagged down by someone on the street. When she stopped, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her boyfriend. He demanded money and fired multiple rounds as he ordered the three victims out of the vehicle. The suspect ultimately drove off in the victim’s blue 2017 Kia Optima. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thick, trimmed beard.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective K. Archer at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.