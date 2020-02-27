U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alice Briones, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deputy director, was named director of AFMES, effective Feb. 21, making her the organization’s first female director, Dover Air Force Base announced Feb. 27.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, selected Briones after she served as deputy director of AFMES since April 2017.

As director of AFMES, Briones leads an organization of approximately 300 military, civilian and contractor personnel who provide comprehensive services in forensic pathology, forensic toxicology, DNA technology and identification and mortality surveillance for the Department of Defense.

Briones succeeds directorship from U.S. Army Col. Louis Finelli, who had been the AFMES director since June 2016. A change of directorship is scheduled for June 2020. For more, email jennifer.a.vallee.civ@mail.mil, call 346-8717 or visit bit.ly/2uCWHbx.