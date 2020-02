The 34th Representative District Republicans will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 10 at the Kent County Republican Headquarters, 2151 S. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The committee will finalize state convention delegates and plan a spring fundraiser. All Republicans in the 34th District, which includes the Camden Wyoming, Canterbury and South Dover areas, are invited to attend.

For more, call 632-3072 or visit kentrepublicans.com.