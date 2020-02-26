Vote for mayor, two council seats Saturday, Feb. 29.

Camden polls will be open from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1783 Friends Way, Camden.

Larry L. Dougherty Sr. and Tracy Torres are running for mayor, and Mark Girty, Michael Schock and Daniel Woodall are running for two open council seats.

A registered voter unable to come to the polls on the day of the election must complete an affidavit before receiving an absentee ballot. The completed affidavit must be received in town hall by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

For more on the Camden election, call 302-697-2299

In Wyoming, polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m in the municipal building, 1 North Railroad Avenue, Wyoming.

Steven Bilbrough is the only candidate running for mayor, and Kyle Dixon, Seth Greenberg and Tracy Johovic are running for two open council seats.

Absentee ballots are available upon request. For more on Wyoming elections, call 302-697-2966.