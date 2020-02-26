Police said the assaults happened between 2012 and 2019

Delaware State Police have charged a Smyrna man with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times from 2012 to 2019.

Michael R. Boorman, 40, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with:

three counts of first-degree rape;

second-degree rape;

four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust;

second-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust;

continuous sexual abuse of a child;

four counts of a dangerous crime against a minor younger than 14;

four counts of criminal sexual conduct;

two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a person younger than 13.

Detectives from the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit determined that between January 2012 and September 2019, Boorman repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim, with the assaults taking place at the victim’s residence and other locations in the Smyrna area.

The assaults began when the victim was 6 and continued until she was 12.

Boorman was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,090,000 cash bail while awaiting another court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with information on other allegations against Boorman to call Detective Strecker at 302-365-8413 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or go online to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.