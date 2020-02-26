John P. Napolitano, CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, was named as a 2020 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor.

The annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisers, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research, including personal interviews, industry experience and those leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients.

“The reality of this recognition is a strong team and I am fortunate enough to say that they are among the best of the best," said Napolitano. "This recognition is not based on firm size, but rather a host of factors. Most significant is how we impact the lives of our clients — and it takes a team to deliver an elevated feeling of care to our clients. From their first greeting to the minute details of daily activities, including our celebratory events, golf outings, office and dinner meetings, our clients sing our team’s praises every time I see them and I could not be more proud to share this honor with them and our clients.”

“The Best-in-State Top Advisor Forbes survey highlights the reality of what it takes to be considered for this honor,” said Alexander Weiss, wealth manager on The Napolitano Team at U.S. Wealth Management. "John is a great leader with a strong vision for the highest standards, and I believe this recognition speaks to his passion and dedication to this profession and practice. I couldn't be happier for John or more proud to work with him and the entire Napolitano Team taking care of our clients."

SHOOK Research evaluated the entries on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisers that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience and the algorithm weights factors like industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

