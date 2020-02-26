52-year-old Joshua L. Wharton, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a machete.

The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Indian Mission Road in Millsboro. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Silverado for having window tint without a waiver. Upon contact with the driver and sole occupant, 52-year-old Joshua L. Wharton, an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle found 57.11 grams of cocaine, 0.14 grams of crack cocaine, three hydrocodone pills, a large machete, drug paraphernalia and over $200 in suspected drug proceeds.

Wharton was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violation. He was later released on his own recognizance.