State police looking for two people in Kent and New Castle County

The Delaware State Police are investigating a rash of convenience store burglaries and are asking the public to help identify the pictured suspects.

Police began investigating the burglaries in Kent and New Castle County Feb. 22. They got a video surveillance image of the suspects, described as a black male with a white beard and a black female. The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a black Cadillac CTS, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Nash at 302-698-8444. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.