The Dover Century Club welcomed Katina Demetriou, director of the nationally recognized POW&R — Productive Opportunities for Work and Recreation — vocational services at Autism Delaware to a recent club meeting.

Demetriou spoke on community-based opportunities in employment and volunteerism for adults with autism spectrum disorder. Autism awareness is an important Home Life Community Service Program for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs.