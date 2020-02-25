The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host eight special programs during March, six of which celebrate National Women’s History Month.

All are free.

Each year National Women’s History Month employs a unifying theme and recognizes national honorees whose work and lives testify to that theme. For 2020, the theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote” which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women’s right to vote.

— “The Road to the Vote”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7, The Old State House, 25 The Green. In celebration of Women’s Vote Centennial, guided tours will explore the women’s suffrage movement in Delaware, the 19th Amendment and the discussions held in Delaware’s historic capitol regarding its passage. First Saturday in the First State program. 744-5054.

— “The Women of Victor”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. National Women’s History Month guided tours focus on the talented female vocalists of the Victor Talking Machine Company and how they paved the way for the divas of today, accompanied by early recordings of those artists played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. 739-3262.

— “The Harriet Tubman Living History Experience”: 6-8 p.m. March 10, The Old State House. In celebration of National Harriet Tubman Day, actress Millicent Sparks will bring to life the noted Underground Railroad conductor who helped thousands of enslaved Africans to escape to freedom. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free; reservations are encouraged. 744-5054.

— Concert by Joey Fulkerson: 7:30 p.m. March 13, The Old State House. Guitarist presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. 744-5054.

— Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild: 1-3 p.m. March 14, John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. Museum open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 302-739-3277.

— “Country Music: A Woman’s Voice”: 1 p.m. March 14, Johnson Victrola Museum, second floor gallery. National Women’s History Month program highlights the role female artists played in the evolution of country music. Entry via staircase; no elevator. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 739-3262.

— “The Kidnapping of Bathsheba Bungy”: 1 p.m. March 21, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Through monologue and song, this theatrical presentation by Valarie Petty Boyer tells the story of the kidnapping of an African American girl from New Castle who was taken to Maryland to be sold into slavery. National Women’s History Month program explores the story of Bungy’s ordeal and escape, and the New Castle Court House trial of the kidnappers. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free; reservations encouraged. 323-4453.

— “The First Women of the First State”: 1 p.m. March 28, The Old State House. National Women’s History Month program by Theo Braunskill, citizen and Elders Council member of the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware, and Nena Todd, manager of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ downtown Dover museums, explores Native American women, lifeways, culture, challenges and successes, both past and present. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 744-5054.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.