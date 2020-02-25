Bayhealth was recently awarded the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Analytics Stage 7 validation for inpatient and ambulatory services, the highest recognition available for the use of technology to improve patient care and outcomes.

Bayhealth is the first adult healthcare system in Delaware to achieve Stage 7 recognition.

The HIMSS model ranks from Stage 0 to 7. Higher rankings indicate a higher rate of adoption and use of electronic health records. To date, only 7% of hospitals and 105 of ambulatory practices in the U.S. have achieved Stage 7 recognition. Evidence indicates this type of recognition is directly correlated to better clinical outcomes.

“The use of our electronic health record by physicians and staff members at Bayhealth is driving improvements in safety and patient care for those we serve,” said Chief Information Officer Rick Mohnk. “The physician and nurse surveyors noted how engaged and excited our team is about the usage of our electronic health record. This is something we are truly proud of.”

A key benefit of Bayhealth’s electronic health record, Epic, is the patient portal MyChart. The MyChart portal makes it convenient for patients to take a more active role in the management of their healthcare through easy access to their records.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/my-chart.